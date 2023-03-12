"PASSENGERS!" - DEMONIC MANIFESTATION WILL INCREASE [STRONG WARNING]

#DEMONS #AMERICA #PRAYER

Today's word: Evil spirits are real and dangerous. They were workers of iniquity & spiritual strongholds in human beings and God wants us to be aware of the dangers of unknowingly connecting with an evil spirit through our actions and choices. Stay in the written will of God (The Bible), keep away from sin & those who walk in it, protect your house (body) at all costs. Learn Psalm 91 and other similar powerful weapons of warfare.





Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against PRINCIPALITIES, AGAINST POWERS, AGAINST THE RULERS OF DARKNESS OF THIS AGE, AGAINST SPIRITUAL HOSTS OF WICKEDNESS IN THE HEAVENLY PLACES. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. [Eph. 6:10- 13]





Prayer is the friend of God's people. It is not big fancy words, nor is it 'how long' it goes. It's the right use of SCRIPTURE, it's that your heart really wants to seek God, pour LOVE on God, and also ask help to perfect your obedience in areas that are refusing to bow to the name of Jesus. DEMONS GREATLY TAKE ADVANTAGE OF HUMAN SIN. Demons EMPOWER sin to the point that transgression becomes iniquity, and iniquity hardens into a diamond-coated stronghold.

THE MAN OF THE GADARENES: Luke 8:26-39

THE WORK OF REMOVING AN EVIL SPIRIT: Matthew 12:43-45



