❗️Highlights from Aussie Cossack on No2NATO today, talking with George Galloway

❗️Highlights from @AussieCossack on No2NATO today:

🇺🇦"Zelensky has no regard for the Christian population of Ukraine"

🇷🇺"Only Russia actually cares about Ukraine"

🏆"The faster Russia is able to complete the Special Military Operation the quicker Ukrainian civilians will be saved"

🇩🇪🇺🇸🇬🇧"Russia is up against 55 NATO countries and winning. NATO is being defeated in Ukraine".

👉Watch the full 1 hour episode on George Galloway's YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/live/onM2eFEK-40?si=wirnne0ChXGSr6XA).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=onM2eFEK-40&t=7s&ab_channel=GeorgeGalloway

Simeon Boikov aka Aussie Cossack, is still living at Sydney's Russian Embassy.





