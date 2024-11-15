❗️Highlights from Aussie Cossack on No2NATO today, talking with George Galloway

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Highlights from @AussieCossack on No2NATO today:
🇺🇦"Zelensky has no regard for the Christian population of Ukraine"
🇷🇺"Only Russia actually cares about Ukraine"
🏆"The faster Russia is able to complete the Special Military Operation the quicker Ukrainian civilians will be saved"
🇩🇪🇺🇸🇬🇧"Russia is up against 55 NATO countries and winning. NATO is being defeated in Ukraine".
👉Watch the full 1 hour episode on George Galloway's YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/live/onM2eFEK-40?si=wirnne0ChXGSr6XA).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=onM2eFEK-40&t=7s&ab_channel=GeorgeGalloway
Simeon Boikov aka Aussie Cossack, is still living at Sydney's Russian Embassy.