Everybody Should Start growing Food

Actually there seems to be an urgency in the air where we know we are running out of food, we know we are in situations of food insecurity, yet no one in government or no one is suggesting we start growing a garden. As I work for food banks and try to feed the masses we can't buying more food from supermarket give away as before we would not much available. I am suggesting that we just put a note like a heading in all food packages like just saying you should start growing a garden we cannot guarantee we can feed you in the future that why you should start growing a garden. We're dealing with the people that are so used to be in given they are no situation to actually help themselves. And that is going to be caused a problem for us going forward.

