Cheating is All they Got

The global left (and yes, that includes RINOs) are good at two things: 1) Degrading our once great nation, and 2) Cheating to stay in power so they can continue to denigrate. Lee Elci guests.





Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]