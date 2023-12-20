SHaDoWCa7 sings The First Noel (Christmas Song)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

SHaDoWCa7 sings a Christmas song "The First Noel!" Original upload on 2020-12-24.

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: The First Noel

The first Noel the angels did say,

Was to certain poor shepherds in fields as they lay,

In fields where they laying keeping their sheep,

On a cold winter's night that was so deep.

Noel Noel Noel Noel! Born is the King of Israel!

And they looked up and saw a bright star,

Shining in the East beyond them far,

And to the earth it gave great light,

And so it continued both day and night.

Noel Noel Noel Noel! Born is the King of Israel!

Noel Noel Noel Noel!

Born is the King of Israel!

Born is the King of Israel!

