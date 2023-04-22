© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Miles is the victim because the Chinese Communist Party at the highest level wanted to extradite him back to China because he was speaking the truth about the CCP.
郭文贵先生是受害者，因为中共最高层想把他引渡回中国,因为他说的是关于中国共产党的真相。
