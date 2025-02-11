🤣CNN is very BUSY with Harry ‘Bōlz’ the new Elon Musk

CNN is very BUSY with ‘Bōlz’

Elon Musk TROLLS legacy media live coverage with yet another “Bōlz”.

CNN was all upset that one of Elon's young researchers name is 'Big Balls', so ....

US Department of Education cuts $881 MILLION in contracts

DOGE announced the termination of 89 contracts, including $101 million in DEI grants. One contractor was paid $1.5 million just to observe mail operations, the department revealed.

Slovak Prime Minister Fico has reached out to Elon Musk for a meet regarding USAID interference in Slovak politics and its subsequent closure. The following from his X account:

The information that the administration of the new US President is preparing to permanently abolish the USAID agency, designated to deliver foreign aid is extremely serious for the internal affairs of the Slovak Republic. I have therefore contacted Mr @elonmusk (https://x.com/elonmusk), the Leader of Department of Government Efficiency:

Slovakian Prime Minister Fico on gas to Ukraine:

Russian gas has started to flow to Slovakia via the Turkish Stream. And this is thanks to the efforts of the Russian and Turkish sides, and we must thank them for this. However, I do not remember Progressive Slovakia being in Moscow or Ankara, they have not even gone there.

On the contrary, I expect gratitude from the opposition for the fact that gas has been flowing to Ukraine through a reverse pipeline for several days now. Gas without which Ukraine will freeze. Slovakia plays no role in this. The suppliers are foreign companies. However, we have the moral right to consider methods for stopping foreign supplies to Ukraine in the amount of about 7.5 million cubic meters per day.

These foreign supplies from Europe to Ukraine put even more pressure on the price of gas. We are actively discussing this issue both domestically and at the European level, because Europe is making a fool of itself. Ukraine can do as much harm to it as it wants. However, Europe can do nothing about Ukraine.