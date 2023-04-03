BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Donald Trump To Be Arraigned In New York City Courthouse-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-APRIL 3 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
90 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
58 views • 04/03/2023

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, Donald Trump is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning when he enters court in Lower Manhattan on a variety of charges, most of which won't stand but some of them just might. One of the biggest mistake Trump made when he called out The Swamp in general, and Hillary Clinton in particular, is that he failed to follow through on his threat of cleaning house. Luke 11:24 shows us that when you are dealing with unclean spirits, halfway measures do not get the job done. Think about where this indictment is coming from, New York, which is the backyard of the Clintons and the base of their power. Donald Trump once threatened to 'lock her up' speaking to Hillary, he didn't do it, and now she is the one pulling the strings to get him locked up in her town. What's her end game? To give the 'Teflon Don' the Jeffrey Epstein suite at either the Metropolitan Correctional Center or Riker's Island. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, our top story is Trump getting arrested, but there's a whole lot more than that to talk about, so don't miss it!

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy