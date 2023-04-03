Donald Trump To Be Arraigned In New York City Courthouse-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-APRIL 3 2023

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, Donald Trump is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning when he enters court in Lower Manhattan on a variety of charges, most of which won't stand but some of them just might. One of the biggest mistake Trump made when he called out The Swamp in general, and Hillary Clinton in particular, is that he failed to follow through on his threat of cleaning house. Luke 11:24 shows us that when you are dealing with unclean spirits, halfway measures do not get the job done. Think about where this indictment is coming from, New York, which is the backyard of the Clintons and the base of their power. Donald Trump once threatened to 'lock her up' speaking to Hillary, he didn't do it, and now she is the one pulling the strings to get him locked up in her town. What's her end game? To give the 'Teflon Don' the Jeffrey Epstein suite at either the Metropolitan Correctional Center or Riker's Island. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, our top story is Trump getting arrested, but there's a whole lot more than that to talk about, so don't miss it!

