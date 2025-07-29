BrightLearn - Surviving Survival: The Art and Science of Resilience by Laurence Gonzales

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode, hosted by BrightLearn, delves into the profound and gripping exploration of resilience as presented in Laurence Gonzales' book "Surviving Survival: The Art and Science of Resilience," weaving together harrowing survival stories and scientific insights to reveal how trauma can be a catalyst for transformation and growth.
Find a copy of this amazing book here.