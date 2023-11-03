BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Weird Paragliding Story in GAZA Months Before the Attack
THEHEALTHYAMERICAN, Peggy Hall
THEHEALTHYAMERICAN, Peggy HallCheckmark Icon
912 followers
137 views • 11/03/2023

Link:   / 1711358928766788004   WATCH NEXT: https://youtube.com/live/yesX-Yek6yg?... My conversation with Alec Zeck:    • Clarity Through Conflict with Peggy Hall   ✅ SUBSTACK: Subscribe for FREE https://peggyhall.substack.com For those who would like to support my work: ✅ Donate online by clicking here (choose one-time or monthly): www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate ✅ Zelle using my name & email below: Peggy Hall [email protected] ✅ Send checks, cards, letters here: Peggy Hall 205 Avenida del Mar, PO Box 681 San Clemente, CA 92674 I LOVE my HEALTHY AMERICAN audience. Thank you for being here. ✅Email us: [email protected] ✅ PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM: http://peggyhall.tv ✅ HOW TO WIN IN COURT online course: https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7 ✅ Second Channel is LIVING SWELL with Peggy Hall MONDAYS 11am pacific:    / livingswellwithpeggyhall   ✅ PERSONAL HELP WITH RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS: https://tinyurl.com/jwm4x8ur ✅ PANIC-FREE PREPPING COURSE: https://tinyurl.com/3rfpjysx ✅ FREEDOM LEARNING COURSE: https://tinyurl.com/jw3s52tn ✅ GET YOUR EMERGENCY FOOD SUPPLY: http://preparewithpeggy.com ✅ MIND/BODY MAKEOVER! https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/cl... ✅ CONNECT WITH ME HERE: INSTAGRAM: https://tinyurl.com/mr2f4as6 TELEGRAM: The Healthy American with Peggy Hall RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-2323622 BITCHUTE: https://tinyurl.com/2p836pja BRIGHTEON: https://tinyurl.com/3knnv4ht ✅ QUESTIONS / COLLABS: [email protected] ✅ ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL At the helm of Truth & Freedom. Educator, encourager, and activist. BA in Political Science Master's in International Law & Policy Former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine 30+ years as an educator and consultant Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight tyranny! www.thehealthyamerican.org This channel is for educational purposes and should not be construed as legal advice.

Keywords
politicsamericaisraelreligionpalestinewargovernmenthistoryjustice
