Hollywood Strike Mistake - Real Free News Extra

Hollywood is on strike and they are realizing that they made a mistake.
The Hollywood regurgitating writers and bad actors are realizing that
no one needs them anymore because literally anyone can do what they do.
Anyone can re-hash stupid old jokes and story lines and read that
garbage off a script into a smart phone now. So yes, Hollywood is on
strike and Yes you also made a big mistake!
