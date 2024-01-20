The War of 1812 - You Can't Handle* the Truth

History has been altered in many cases. There was an Original 13th Amendment. The BBarAss. killed it in a sense, having destroyed most of the records of it during the War of 1812, which the British won!

http://annavonreitz.com/newsforyou.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/stepbystepanalysis.pdf

Blood lines, your genetics****, are more important* (in particular the % of [sovereign/Noble/Semitic{opposite as to Zionist=again identity theft}] Blue Blood) than you may be able to handle regarding these implications to truth!

Reptilian-thinking-types can say: "Duncan told them & yet they did not re-Claim their original identity! So, it's not our fault. After all, we are only what we are---Reptilians! The information was out there, so they were informed* more than once." Tataria pt3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rplmGWiPYY Even better: Distorted history pt4: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZppsjioUANM

THE Presidential ELECTIONS might get cancelled; NOT because "Martial Law has replaced democracy" but because THEY are merely a 'Nose-count to legally acquire voters as collateral/slaves to pay off the bankrupt Corporate debt.' "Just say no! No more elections. No more US being collateral! No more ONE World Corporatocracy."

https://annavonreitz.com/spiderspider.pdf

The license plate is only the most visible of the Mark-of-the-BEAST contracts THEY have to make/fool you (as is voting) to be legal collateral/enslaved to THEM=the sovereign owners of THE ONE World Corporation. This is why THEY make war against those who also attempt to Claim sovereignty!

The following is why I should not have to have a State of ______ license plate on the back of my travel device (It is my car, not THEIR collateral for THEIR debt). The DMV actually declined 3x to issue me a plate, because they are not authorized to do so as I Am a non-Resident alien to their forum. In January 2023 a commercial Judge refused to hear that. Utahan Chase Allan was executed on March 1, 2023, for showing a record as sovereign.

Nationals [Natives Recorded 'on the land' jurisdiction=are the true Creditors] should have an exemption** to the extension of [private Federal Reserve Note] Credit***, because we have NOT given away our Power-of-Attorney [as Citizen/Residents, lost @ sea jurisdiction, have] to the Central Banksters, thereby are NOT Responsible/collateral for THEIR bankruptcy/debt.

** As per 1933's Joint House Resolution 192 & 'Truth in Lending Act' =>Regulation Z exemption.

*** Credit is NOT money. You cannot pay a debt with credit! You cannot pay a debt with a debt [an IOU]! You only end up compounding that debt=inflation=inflation!

**** My brother & I long ago had an argument about genes being the determining factor in our lives. He said, If genes determine that much in our lives, that would mean we have less true freedom of choice. What can be said after that?

This is as simple as one can make it... but so confusing to most! Thus, THE BIG MESS in The World today. It takes a complicated Con Game to work for SO LONG!

https://annavonreitz.com/ripoffnaileddown.pdf

Bankruptcy STORM over The Grand Canyon State, former bankrupt State of Arizona. What good is renaming it, when it is still bankrupt?

The Court has no Standing as it is a subdivision of the bankrupt Corporate State. A roll-over with another name change, as per Grand Canyon State, is unlawful conversion.

https://annavonreitz.com/unlawfulvlawfulconversion.pdf

Has your State tried the same?