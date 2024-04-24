Julie Kelly Bombshell: Deep State and WH Have Been Manufacturing Cases Against Trump Since May, 2021

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Apr 23, 2024) Newly obtained, unredacted documents prove that Joe Biden’s White House, his general council, the DOJ, the FBI, the National Archives, and many other federal agencies, have all been working together to manufacture bogus cases to prosecute President Trump since May, 2021.
Full segment on Steve Bannon’s War Room: https://rumble.com/v4r70lw-julie-kelly-explains-how-intelligence-agencies-manufactured-a-coup-against-.html
The Liberty Daily: https://thelibertydaily.com/