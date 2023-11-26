Save Syria, Russian troops stationed in Golan Heights

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russian forces have begun to establish their presence in Golan Heights region, Syria, which is occupied by Israel. Russian troops will monitor Israel, which has carried out a series of airstrikes on Damascus from the region.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY