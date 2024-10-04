BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 4, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
32 followers
0
30 views • 7 months ago

Episode 2393 - Hurricane relief victims get a $750 check while we send $8B to the Ukraine. -Why is Freedom of speech so important? -Port Strike ends. -How the hurricane can be devastating for these small towns? -What is the right protein powder for you? -Are high sugar drinks paralleling the rise of obesity? -Are a lot of meat processing plants expecting to shut down under new EPA rules? -New York City gets ready for a bird flu outbreak at a health summit. -7 Arizona school districts exposed for transitioning confused children behind parents back. Ted does a five minute must hear rant on this topic!!!! -Risk of miscarriages is pretty high due to what? -Why is there a delay in Trump Assassination prosecution? -Why is anxiety effecting 1 in 7 adults? -What diet is good for those over 65?

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption
