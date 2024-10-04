Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 4, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2393 - Hurricane relief victims get a $750 check while we send $8B to the Ukraine. -Why is Freedom of speech so important? -Port Strike ends. -How the hurricane can be devastating for these small towns? -What is the right protein powder for you? -Are high sugar drinks paralleling the rise of obesity? -Are a lot of meat processing plants expecting to shut down under new EPA rules? -New York City gets ready for a bird flu outbreak at a health summit. -7 Arizona school districts exposed for transitioning confused children behind parents back. Ted does a five minute must hear rant on this topic!!!! -Risk of miscarriages is pretty high due to what? -Why is there a delay in Trump Assassination prosecution? -Why is anxiety effecting 1 in 7 adults? -What diet is good for those over 65?