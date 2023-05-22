Welcome To Proverbs Club.Violence Of The Wicked.

Proverbs 21:7 (NIV).

7) The violence of the wicked will drag them away,

for they refuse to do what is right.

The evil paths of the Wicked assure their extirpation.

