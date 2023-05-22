© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Violence Of The Wicked.
Proverbs 21:7 (NIV).
7) The violence of the wicked will drag them away,
for they refuse to do what is right.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The evil paths of the Wicked assure their extirpation.
