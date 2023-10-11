Civil Rights and Constitutional Lawyer for the People, Following the Word of God.

Attorney Lindsay is accustomed to fighting hard and working hard to get results. A former schoolteacher and administrator of 24 years in the New York City and Yonkers Public School Districts, Ms. Lindsay worked passionately to improve the lives of her students. Going beyond the call of duty, she worked with underserved families in her districts to ensure that her students and their families received the adequate educational and social services they needed. She also advocated for the rights of her students and their families who fell prey to the criminal justice system.

Tricia Lindsay is acutely aware that we are in a different time and we need to be uncomfortable so that we make the changes necessary for humanity.

I asked her to come on my show to help encourage Canadians to stand up for themselves in the face of danger.

She discusses mandates, government over reach, school system corruption, school to prison pipeline and the money laundering that is the NY school system. We also get a brief update on the lawsuits against the city of NY and the state.

https://tricialindsaylaw.com/

https://t.me/tricialindsay

https://x.com/Tslind33?s=20