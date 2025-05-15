Ball's in Trump's court, but Iran won’t bow to US pressure - Iranian expert, Prof. Mohammad Marandi

Ball's in Trump's court, but Iran won’t bow to US pressure - Iranian expert

There is a good possibility of a US-Iranian deal, Mohammad Marandi, a Tehran University professor who was on Iran's team during the 2015 nuclear talks, tells Sputnik.

He stresses, however, that Tehran won't accept any agreement that infringes on the nation's sovereignty.

Reduced, not suspended, enrichment

🔶 "The reason why [Iran is] enriching uranium at 60% right now is in order to put pressure on the US to come to the negotiating table, to behave more reasonably and to force it to remove sanctions."

🔶 The US shouldn't expect Iran to halt its uranium enrichment – Tehran will only reduce enrichment levels and expand the IAEA's role in the country in exchange for US sanctions relief, the academic stresses.

🔶 "Iran is a country that's deeply and profoundly independent in its foreign policy... so the US should not expect Iran to be a subordinate country."

What's the real cause of the US-Iranian row?

🔶 The root cause is "Iran's support for the Palestinian people and... legitimate resistance to ethnic cleansing, to genocide, to apartheid."

🔶 "The US supports genocide, because they unconditionally support racism... and ethno-supremacism in our region."

🔶 The nuclear issue is an excuse — just like the "human rights" or "terrorism" accusations the US uses against Iran to appease Israel.

US: An irresponsible negotiator?

🔶 The US isn't a trustworthy negotiator; it violates agreements, according to Marandi.

🔶 Trump is constantly flip-flopping — be it Ukraine, trade wars, Yemen, or Gaza genocide. "This is what makes it very difficult to come to any agreement," he concludes.