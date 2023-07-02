BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pray for internet freedom, time is very short 🚨
Alex 7
Alex 7
19 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • 07/02/2023

https://amightywind.com/en/prophecies/136.html 

But even [President] Donald Trump said, put an executive order that you are allowed to speak in freedom at this time. Use it while you can. Use it while you can for the time is coming oh so shortly and you’re already seeing it as Youtube censors and Google censors and Facebook censors and every social media—you think I don’t know their names? You think I didn’t know before-hand this is what would be done?


Use your freedom MY children while you. And I speak this warning all over the world. Use this freedom while you can, in any way you can.

Keywords
aiartificial intelligencedonotmergewithai
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy