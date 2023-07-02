Pray for internet freedom, time is very short 🚨

https://amightywind.com/en/prophecies/136.html

But even [President] Donald Trump said, put an executive order that you are allowed to speak in freedom at this time. Use it while you can. Use it while you can for the time is coming oh so shortly and you’re already seeing it as Youtube censors and Google censors and Facebook censors and every social media—you think I don’t know their names? You think I didn’t know before-hand this is what would be done?





Use your freedom MY children while you. And I speak this warning all over the world. Use this freedom while you can, in any way you can.