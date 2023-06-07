BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Andrew Bridgen: Fighting for Real Conservatism
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
18 views • 06/07/2023

In this interview with The New American, MP Andrew Bridgen tells his story of questioning Covid policies, particularly Covid inoculations, which led to his expulsion from the Conservative Party. Mr. Bridgen believes that telling the truth and warning his constituency of serious adverse reactions caused by the shots drove him to be outspoken on the matter. Mr. Bridgen addressed the failure of Brexit and his joining the Reclaim Party.


Please follow Andrew Bridgen on Twitter and YouTube.

https://twitter.com/ABridgen

https://www.youtube.com/@andrewbridgenmp


Andrew Bridgen is a British politician and businessman who has served as Member of Parliament for North West Leicestershire since 2010.


The conversation took place at the Better Way Conference in Bath, U.K. organized by the  World Council for Health on June 2-4.


Virtual tickets are still available at https://betterwayconference.org/#bwc-23-tickets


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
vaccinesbrexitunited kingdomlockdownscovid policies
