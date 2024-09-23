BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gentle on My Mind - Randall Franks and the Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree featuring Caleb Lewis
Randall Franks
Randall Franks
23 views • 7 months ago

www.RandallFranks.com www.ShareAmericaFoundation.org

Randall Franks and his Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree 78th Anniversary Cast {front - Randall Franks; back- (l-r) Caleb Lewis, Dawson Wright, Todd Watkins, & Ryan Stinson} perform “Gentle on My Mind” (John C. Harford/Harford Music/BMI) at Ringgold’s Colonnade.

Randall Franks is an American Film and TV Actor (Officer Randy Goode from In the Heat of the Night), a Hall of Fame Appalachian entertainer and Author. Find Randall’s latest books and music at www.RandallFranks.com/store .

Radio: www.AirPlayDirect.com/RandallFranks

Video Copyright 2024 Randall Franks Media

guitarcountry musicappalachiabanjofiddle
