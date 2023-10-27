Biden ordered strike against 2 facilities in Syria: US

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ret. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata joins 'FOX News @ Night' to discuss U.S. F-16s and F-15s striking targets in Syria earlier tonight in retaliation to the attacks on U.S. troops in the region. #foxnews #hannity #fox
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html