Enemy of the People - Chapter 5 - Sanctuary of the Chosen Audiobook - New Chapter Every Day!
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
22 views • 12/08/2023

When at last, with chest heaving and legs about to give out, Ari reached the town and continued running at a slower pace through its deserted streets, uncertainty overwhelmed him once more. What if the police were watching this railway station after all? He’d heard the call on the radio for a general alarm nationwide and wasn’t sure what that meant. When the manhunt failed to pick up his trail to the south, wouldn’t they suspect he’d doubled back? Of course, they wouldn’t expect him to head for Berlin. The infamous Wall made that city the least likely place for a possible escape to the West. However, there was no predicting where the police might be or what they might do, precisely because they couldn’t be certain of his movements. More than likely, they’d be watching all routes.


Keywords
israeldave huntberean callsanctuary of the chosen
