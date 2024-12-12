The Girls Club #13 "Political Meltdowns and Why." with special guest Derek Bartolacelli

For those unaware, Leslie has been participating in a monthly roundtable with fellow friends & collaborators Sara Cross & Brittany Ashby.. Last month Derek joined them to weigh in on the latest election fallout & reactions.





Sharing what Sara wrote about this topic/discussion:

"Today we are going to be talking about the fanatical behavior of people when they become too indoctrinated into an ideology. People who have forgotten to just be people to live as they are meant to be and instead take on the personalities of the false perceptions that are placed in front of them. Social norms, which I think are built by the parasite class, have labeled people and put them in boxes. Retraining their abilities to be human in the first place. It is a system designed to encourage false care and remove all other aspects of the human spirit.

When the concept of God … or a Higher Power … or Source … or even the concept of a soul is removed from the minds and hearts with the product of that Source then it is easy to convince that product that it is inconsequential. That it is meaningless and has no value. That it is a figment of the imagination and fantasy.

Recently, with this year's election and the Trump team on the winning side, there is now a rash of (what I would a very small population because they think that America is half and half … but it ain't) of far-left, hyper liberal woman who have fed into the programming so deeply that the only thing that remains is unchecked, unfiltered emotion.

It's a Hot Mess Gone Wild syndrome.

The 4B movement, as that is what these unfortunate women are calling it, are going on to Tik Tok with devious plans of assassination, destroying marriages (while also not using make up and shaving their heads in protest) and withholding sex from men. I have heard some of them say they are just going to attack every man despite who they voted for, that they feel like eating them (as in cannibalism), boycotting stores in the hometowns of family run business that supported Trump in the election.

Now, let's be real here, some of these women may cause a little stir within their own communities but none of them actually have any ability to do anything and I don't think that any of them will go much farther than shaving their heads. Instead, so far all they have done is delete their social media accounts and run off to Blue Sky which is apparently a platform for people who like to censor freedom of speech, so their feelings don’t get hurt. Apparently, this is where they are going to "hatch their plan" to "stop Trump".

Let's look at some similar historical events where "Hot Mess Goes Wild".

Charles Mason was also found guilty in October 1971 after he built a kind of death cult and sent followers out to murder people. He picked them, they obeyed. Manson as a person is honestly not that interesting. He was a mediocre failed musician; he built his cult on recycled Scientologist ideas and an elaborate theory about a race war. The Manson Girls is mainly what gave him all kinds of attention. When Manson was convicted the girls shaved their heads in protest. They weaponized themselves in a way that showed their allegiance to someone who had completely taken over them as human beings.





Not that they were innocent in the crimes they committed. But just think about who they were before they got swept up into Manson's influence. Young, impressionable girls who probably had some family trouble and found an easy escape, someone who gave them attention in the form of false care.

There were the three women who were tried with Manson: Susan Atkins, Leslie Van Houten, and Patricia Krenwinkel, who the Associated Press reported arrived to the final day of their trial in “prison uniforms with ribbons in their long hair,” famously shaved off that hair after Manson shaved his head partway through the trial, and shocked the nation by laughing as they walked into the courtroom to be sentenced.

The entire goal of the parasite class is to cut us off from the very concept of God and create people more like them so that they can just do whatever they want. Like farm our children, for instance.

So now putting aside the fact that all Government in general is illegitimate in the first place, let's focus on the issue of the weaponized mental illness that has been ramping up since the 60s and encroached on the human mind.

How has this been weaponized?

How does it operate?

Who is behind this?

Who is at fault?"





More to be read on via Sara's Substack: https://saracross.substack.com?r=1eubcs





Check out more from everyone on our taplink: dissolvingthedivide