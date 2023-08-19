The Waldenses | The Great Controversy | Lineage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Waldenses: The Waldenses played a crucial role in the history of the Christian church, preserving God’s word, maintaining a missionary zeal in the face of fierce persecution and providing a link between the early church and the reformation. Their history is both inspiring and encouraging giving us an example today of how to live for God when the odds are against us.
