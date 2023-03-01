BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Artificial Intelligence will KILL YOU in sequence of Category
126 views • 03/01/2023

DHS was set up by Rothschilds in China to rip you off. More: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/109947343581828591 In the 1960s the Department of Defense was setting up w/ Monsanto, Banks, Alphabet Agences, Foreign Spy Agencies to all be under Rothschild Opium Cartel to Categorize you, Rip you Off, then Kill You in an order that most benefits the New World Government w/ One World Currency. Courts are integrated & our run by Pedophile Child Traffickers in Rothschild Opium Cartel based in China. Courts are just meat grinders to take your children, property, & grind up your life into submission ... that is what Satanists do ... Your pain is their pleasure. You need to understand to fight back before it is too late. I want to help all fight back. Steven G. Erickson check out my links & more videos here on my channel https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews Thank you. W.B. Nemesis could save the dollar. Ask me how.

alex jonesvladimir putinaibreaking newsmike adamhelp with black web
