© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Megyn Kelly: Shocking, Barry Cunningham: Press, Devory Darkins: Disastrous, Doug In Exile: Canada | EP1493 - Highlights Begin 03/06/2025 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v6q8d58-ep1493.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!,
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Megyn Kelly 03/06 - Shocking Comment By MSNBC Host Connects Hero 13-Year-Old Cancer Survivor to January 6, w/ Rich Lowry
https://rumble.com/embed/v6nylpc/?pub=2trvx
*** 22:40
Barry Cunningham 03/06 - PRESS CONFERENCE WITH KAROLINE LEAVITT | REACTION TO PRESIDENT TRUMP SPEECH
https://rumble.com/embed/v6ny9g0/?pub=2trvx
***
Devory Darkins 03/06 - Blue city mayors suffer MASSIVE LOSS during disastrous hearing
***
Doug In Exile 03/06 - Canada Day Marks The Beginning Of A Trade War!
https://rumble.com/embed/v6nyhyw/?pub=2trvx
- Canada Tariffs: https://rumble.com/embed/v6nxvz4/?pub=2trvx
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths