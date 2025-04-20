📹🤡 California school board meeting turns chaotic over transgender sports debate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pro-trans protesters disrupted the Chino Valley Unified School District meeting, chanting "Hail Satan!" as the board debated transgender athletes in girls' sports.
Despite the chaos, the board passed a resolution protecting female athletes.
New polls show 65% of Californians and 71% of parents oppose biological males in female sports, according to Fox News.
Source @Retards Of TikTok
