Humor and common sense makes the modern 2A advocate - The Pew Pew Jew

In this podcast, I talk to Yehuda Remer, who also goes by the Pew Pew Jew, about his journey to becoming a 2A Advocate and how he started writing children's books on firearm safety and the Second Amendment.





Sponsors:

• Falco Holsters - https://bit.ly/3EVvmmJ

◦ Checkout code BANSHEE will save you 10%

• Real Avid – https://realavid.com

◦ Checkout Code RARB23 will save you 10%

• You – https://www.trb.fyi

◦ Visit the Partners and Discounts page at www.trb.fyi for all the ways to support the work I do here.









Join Me Today to Discuss:





• 2A Advocate Journey





• Writing children's books about firearm safety





• Having a sense of humor









Resources for today’s show:





The Pew Pew Jew webpage - https://www.yehudaremer.com/





The Pew Pew Jew on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thepewpewjew/





The Pew Pew Jew on Facebook -https://www.facebook.com/yehudaremer





The Rogue Banshee on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/theroguebanshee





The Rogue Banshee on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theroguebansheemedia/





Discount Codes - https://trb.fyi/partners-and-discounts/

TRB.FYI -https://trb.fyi/





Remember to comment and join the discussion.

*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee





♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3





♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo





♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee





-------

Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

[email protected]

-------

The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.

Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.