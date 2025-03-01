Romania stands with Călin Georgescu & not Eurorats trying to control their country

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Romania stands with Călin Georgescu & not the Eurorats trying to control their country. Rally today.
More about leading up to this, article, from Feb 26th:
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/romanian-prosecutors-question-far-right-frontrunner-presidential-election-probe-2025-02-26/
article, from Feb 28th:
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/romanian-government-survives-no-confidence-vote-2025-02-28/