Hungary Calls For Ukraine Ceasefire...Washington FURIOUS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The hyper-meddling US Ambassador to Hungary, David Pressman, has blasted the Hungarian government's call for negotiations and a ceasefire in Ukraine, calling it "cynical." Washington has all but declared war on Hungary for not jumping on board for the war. Also today: Without Tucker...Fox tanks! Finally: are young people returning to religious faith?
Get your tickets to the Ron Paul Institute's June 3rd Houston Conference:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/they-lie-nihilism-and-the-war-on-truth-tickets-590534212727
Show Sponsor
Just go to https://4Patriots.com and use code RON to get 10% off your first purchase of 4Patriots Survival Food. That’s https://4Patriots.com, use code RON.
Show Sponsor:
American Financing - tell them Ron Paul Liberty Report sent you:
https://www.americanfinancing.net/ron
(Disclaimer: NMLS 182334 nmlwconsumeraccess.org)