Jim Jordan Lays Out The 4 Facts Supporting Joe Biden’s Impeachment

On the eve of an impeachment inquiry launched by House Republicans against President Joe Biden, one of the caucus’s top investigators spilled the facts on why the case against the president is a legitimate one.
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH), speaking on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program Wednesday night, listed four pieces of evidence that warrant consideration for President Biden’s removal from office. All deal with Ukrainian energy company Burisma.