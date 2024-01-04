Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - January 4, 2024

Episode 2187 - New release of Epstein documents is just additional obfuscation. Will the USA send troops to Ukraine? Keep your ammo dry. Gender neutral toy isle now law in California? Always stay prepared. Austin tells a gator story. 40% Student loan repayments in default. Plus much more. High energy must listen show.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.