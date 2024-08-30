BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Insider - Arrest Warrants Ready for Elites Spraying Genocidal Chemtrails
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
247 followers
9
8 months ago

In a groundbreaking development, the Trump transition team are preparing to authorize officials to arrest elite figures allegedly involved in the covert operation of spraying chemtrails to manipulate weather patterns, control populations, and disperse harmful toxins, including aluminium and barium.

These high-level arrests are set to target those at the top who have orchestrated these activities, rather than the operational staff unaware of the full scope of their actions.

This marks a significant move towards accountability and transparency, not to mention improving the health of the global population, as the public has long raised concerns over these crimes that have been taking place in front of our eyes.




Tags: Chemtrails,    RFK Jr, JFK, Trump, Trump 2024, geoengineering, depopulation, democide,    Bill Gates, Gates, Weather modification, barium, Trump transition team, officials, arrest elite, elite, covert operation, spraying chemtrails, manipulate weather, manipulate weather patterns, control populations, disperse harmful toxins, aluminium, high-level arrests, accountability, crimes

trumpchemtrailsgeoengineeringeliteweather modificationjfkdepopulationbariumbill gatesrfk jrgatesaccountabilitydemocidealuminiumofficialstrump 2024covert operationspraying chemtrailstrump transition teamarrest elitemanipulate weathermanipulate weather patternscontrol populationsdisperse harmful toxinshigh-level arrests
