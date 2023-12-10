Interview with Kary Mullis a Nobel Prize Winner in 1993 discussing the controversy of HIV/AIDS

In May of 1996, Gary Null interviewed Nobel Prize Winning Chemist Kary Mullis on his views about the scientific establishment, HIV, AIDS and many other issue...

Public health policy in the U.S. has been dictated by Anthony Fauci for over three decades.

His pronouncements on COVID-19 which are taken as gospel by the media and the medical establishment bear striking resemblance to his pronouncements on the AIDS epidemic.

The primary diagnostic tool used for determining a viral infection is the PCR test which Anthony Fauci has helped to establish as the gold standard for testing.

Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR test has stated that no infection or illness can be accurately diagnosed with PCR.

He discussed his thoughts on Dr. Fauci and the scientific and medical establishments with Dr. Gary Null in 1996.