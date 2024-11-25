BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Using Alternative Treatments to Heal DCIS - Part 1
Petra Healing DCIS
Petra Healing DCIS
28 views • 6 months ago

Part 1 ~ This is an introduction to my healing journey with DCIS, (ductal carcinoma in situ), my choice to refuse surgery and radiation and use natural and alternative treatments instead. Part 2 ~ A brief summary of the alternative treatments I'm using. Part 3 ~ A brief summary of the natural treatments I'm using. Part 4 ~ This video is about the supplements I'm taking alongside the natural and alternative treatments. I will then be take a deeper dive into the treatments outlined in Part 2, namely Fenbendazole, Ivermectin and Methylene Blue with red light therapy.


Here's a link to my fundraiser: https://gofund.me/621bb4bb And a link to my blog: https://petrashealingjourney.uk/


Keywords
alternative medicinebreast cancerred light therapyfenbendazolebreast healthmethylene blueivermectinductal carcinoma in situalternative cancer treatmentsdnatural treatments
