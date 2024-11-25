Using Alternative Treatments to Heal DCIS - Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1 ~ This is an introduction to my healing journey with DCIS, (ductal carcinoma in situ), my choice to refuse surgery and radiation and use natural and alternative treatments instead. Part 2 ~ A brief summary of the alternative treatments I'm using. Part 3 ~ A brief summary of the natural treatments I'm using. Part 4 ~ This video is about the supplements I'm taking alongside the natural and alternative treatments. I will then be take a deeper dive into the treatments outlined in Part 2, namely Fenbendazole, Ivermectin and Methylene Blue with red light therapy.
Please remember to Like and Subscribe!