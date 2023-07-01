BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
On July 1, 2023, based on the intelligence provided by the Scouts of the "Dnepr" group in the Right-bank part of the Kherson region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
73 views • 07/03/2023

 On July 1, 2023, based on the intelligence provided by the scouts of the "Dnepr" group in the right-bank part of the Kherson region, near the settlement of Kazatskoye, the following targets were destroyed by the artillery of the 8th Artillery Regiment:

▶️A storage facility containing over 12 tons of artillery ammunition of Western origin.

▶️A vehicle park, housing approximately 40 military vehicles, such as BMP-2 and Marder.

▶️A permanent deployment point of one of the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, where over 50 militants were stationed.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
