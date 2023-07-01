© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On July 1, 2023, based on the intelligence provided by the scouts of the "Dnepr" group in the right-bank part of the Kherson region, near the settlement of Kazatskoye, the following targets were destroyed by the artillery of the 8th Artillery Regiment:
▶️A storage facility containing over 12 tons of artillery ammunition of Western origin.
▶️A vehicle park, housing approximately 40 military vehicles, such as BMP-2 and Marder.
▶️A permanent deployment point of one of the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, where over 50 militants were stationed.