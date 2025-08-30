MAHA Failure Requires the BioGeometry® Master Solution

With Susan Lee, Independent Licensed BioGeometry® Environmental Home Solutions Practitioner

Freedom Hub regulars know there’s something wrong with not only our “health” care system, but also with most other ‘systems’ in today’s world. Wireless devices are irradiating us, commercially grown and prepared foods are poisoning everybody and our polluted environment is harming all. Cynics say the EPA stands really for the "Environmental Pollution Agency" and CDC the "Centers for Disease Creation". The widespread toxification makes some seek a single, “master” solution to sustain our living environment. Some see such a solution in BioGeometry®, with roots in ancient Egypt, a cradle of Western civilization.

The need for a wide-ranging mitigation solution stems further from the frustration with the pace of RFK’s MAHA effort in Trump’s administration - or with state action or even corporate (mis)behavior. Indeed, as cohost Frohman reported in his substack, a leaked version of MAHA’s final recommendations ignores the threat of chemical pesticides and wireless radiation to our livestock, crops and soil. The leaked report ignores also water fluoridation and even atmospheric spraying (so-called geoengineering). If we can’t beat the behemoth, global conglomerates whose capture of the regulatory process ensures no end to the environmental pollution of our air, water, land, food and medicines, don’t we need strong mitigation options?

So, what makes BioGeometry® a master solution? Because of increasing depletion caused by modern society, it’s pure science: a new environmental science, actually, that has identified an energy quality that centers and harmonizes on all levels with life force. BioGeometry is a science that not only enables us to test for harmful energy qualities anywhere, but it also gives us the tools to transmute them… to turn harmful energies into beneficial ones. Think of a Pentecostal preacher downing a vial of snake venom with the poisonous effects changing into nutrition and nourishing you. That’s the power of BioGeometry®. It can make our cell phones, Wi-Fi, our homes and geopathic stress provide environmental support instead of stressing us. It can even make seawater, with the salt still in it, usable for healthy crop irrigation. (Feed the world, anyone?)

“Transform Your Home into a Sacred Power Spot”, as Ms. Lee titles her program, provides information on making your home environment healthier by addressing concerns relating to electromagnetic fields, geopathic stress, electrical wiring, water, building materials and architectural structure/design and transforming them into beneficial energy fields using BioGeometry®. This new science – a synthesis of ancient wisdom and modern science, created by Egyptian architect and scientist Dr. Ibrahim S.F. Karim, Sc.D. – “is the study of the underlying energy-quality information exchange within the resonance and harmonic relationships of energy and shape that affect all living systems.” It integrates rather than divides our world-view, and narrows the artificial gap between the energy manifestations of science, and spirituality.*

Susan Lee, an independent, licensed BioGeometry® Environmental Home Solutions practitioner, uses BioGeometry® and other tools to help restore well-being and balance in people’s homes and lives. She also “facilities connection and harmony for individuals who are ready to restore their own unique gifts, reshape their inner and outer worlds, and renew their sovereign self.” Freedom Hub’s co-host Jim Grapek is also a BioGeometry graduate/practitioner, and counts Dr. Karim as one of his Pavilion Advisors. Jim also plans to feature BioGeometry® classes and share BioGeometry® solutions in the forthcoming Pavilions.