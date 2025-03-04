C-SPAN INTERVIEWS 👻 SPACE GHOST [RIP GEORGE LOWE]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Dan The Man Show 💥 - One of my favorite things about George Lowe was he was constantly doing interviews and press stunts donning a full Space Ghost costume.
His interview with C-Span is one of my favorites.
Source: https://x.com/DanManShow/status/1896989066660601952
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9ma2gp [thanks to https://x.com/adultswim/status/1896965867549991056 🐦]