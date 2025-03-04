C-SPAN INTERVIEWS 👻 SPACE GHOST [RIP GEORGE LOWE]

The Dan The Man Show 💥 - One of my favorite things about George Lowe was he was constantly doing interviews and press stunts donning a full Space Ghost costume.





His interview with C-Span is one of my favorites.





Source: https://x.com/DanManShow/status/1896989066660601952





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9ma2gp [thanks to https://x.com/adultswim/status/1896965867549991056 🐦]