The Greatest Video I Have On Here But Yall Aint Ready For It

Trust me it gets better and better if you're thinking is lame at 1st, cuz this is the illest shit ever DJ QBERTS ALBUM "WAVETWISTERS" COME TO LIFE

DJ Mixmaster Mike from The Beastie Boyz taught DJ Qbert everything he knew as Qbert made this music album 1st which was later made into this video that is just phenomenonal I highly recommend it

I see it as otherside of the Firmament music video thats nonstop and hilarious like a continuation of Flammarions Wall video