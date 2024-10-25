Zoomer Historian, “World War II”, Bumper Music, Assassin’s Creed, Eichmann vs. Mengele

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-10-24 Zoomer Outted
Topic list:
* Matt got the goods on the successful “Zoomer Historian”.
* Lorin gets Johnny to talk about his past, building models and WWII aircraft.
* What was so special about the Mitsubishi A6M “Zero”?
* Nobody wins in “war” except the Jesuit, Freemasonic, war-profiteering Elite.
* What was so special about the Messerschmidt Me-262?
* The truth about “the Devil’s Commando”, Otto Skorzeny.
* “Operation: LONG JUMP”—the biggest disappointment of WWII.
* Johnny explains what goes into his bumper music: is there someone else helping?
* Is there an anti-Catholic child trafficking vendetta behind “Assassin’s Creed” 2016?
* Turns out not everyone agrees with “Wikipedia” dismissing the Nazi birth of ABBA’s “Frida”.
* Who was behind the Third Reich’s Ayrian “racial purity” movement?
* What it takes to be “a good actor” is actually quite disturbing.
* The Nuremberg show: Eichman vs. Mengele.
* TWENTY FIVE YEARS LATER: “Gladiator TWO”...seriously?!
* Ernst Rohm: Nazis, little boys and Jesuit MUNICH.
