Zoomer Historian, “World War II”, Bumper Music, Assassin’s Creed, Eichmann vs. Mengele

SR 2024-10-24 Zoomer Outted

Topic list:

* Matt got the goods on the successful “Zoomer Historian”.

* Lorin gets Johnny to talk about his past, building models and WWII aircraft.

* What was so special about the Mitsubishi A6M “Zero”?

* Nobody wins in “war” except the Jesuit, Freemasonic, war-profiteering Elite.

* What was so special about the Messerschmidt Me-262?

* The truth about “the Devil’s Commando”, Otto Skorzeny.

* “Operation: LONG JUMP”—the biggest disappointment of WWII.

* Johnny explains what goes into his bumper music: is there someone else helping?

* Is there an anti-Catholic child trafficking vendetta behind “Assassin’s Creed” 2016?

* Turns out not everyone agrees with “Wikipedia” dismissing the Nazi birth of ABBA’s “Frida”.

* Who was behind the Third Reich’s Ayrian “racial purity” movement?

* What it takes to be “a good actor” is actually quite disturbing.

* The Nuremberg show: Eichman vs. Mengele.

* TWENTY FIVE YEARS LATER: “Gladiator TWO”...seriously?!

* Ernst Rohm: Nazis, little boys and Jesuit MUNICH.

