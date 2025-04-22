Israeli FM spokesperson goes on insane gaslighting rant when RT asks if Israel will give up its nuclear weapons if Iran’s nuclear program is dismantled

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson goes on an absolutely insane gaslighting rant when RT asks if Israel will give up its nuclear weapons if Iran’s nuclear program is dismantled.

Lady, you could’ve just said "No"

According to her, Hezbollah are the main drug traffickers in Central and South America.

Via: Margarita Simonyan

Adding:

USA expanded the sanctions against Iran

Trump says he is on the same page with Netanyahu.

From his post this morning:

I’ve just spoken to Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, relative to numerous subjects including Trade, Iran, etc. The call went very well—We are on the same side of every issue.

