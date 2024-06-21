Ivermectin DOSAGE for CANCER including VAX-TURBO-CANCER. What is my DOSAGE? Makis.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ivermectin dosage for cancers including covid-vaxInduced-turboCancer.
Dr. William Makis details the standard medium dose of 1.0mg (milligram) per kg of body weight every day as recommended by Dr. Chetty. 1.0mg/kg is the starting dose for most cancers. No long term side effects were reported. They typical person is 60 kg. This means you would use 60mg of Ivermectin per day. For many people it is preferred to start the first week at a lower dosage to let the body adjust. For example, start the first week at half or a quarter of the full dosage. Then go up to the full dosage.
FULL PRESENTATION Dr. William Makis: Using Ivermectin To Heal Cancer, Including COVID-Vaccine-Induced Turbo Cancer.
Dr.William Makis, a Canadian doctor with a BRILLIANT perspective on COVID-19, Vaccines and medical ethics. Dr. Makis MD is a Canadian physician with expertise in Radiology, Oncology and Immunology. He is a University of Toronto Scholar and has received the Governor General's Medal. Dr. Makis is the author of over 100 peer-reviewed medical publications.
