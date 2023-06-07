Annual Flu Vaccines, Mass Vaccination, RSV & Universal Vaccines, mRNA Diabetes Treatment

Dr. Jane emphasizes the flu injections are not vaccines but dangerous mRNA technology pharma is putting in all vaccines. Lipid nanoparticles are contained in the injections. Pharma is pushing for mass vaccination through annual flu vaccines and other vaccines being developed. The latest attempt to scare the public is the RSV vaccine, and the claimed need for a universal flu vaccine. mRNA is being touted as a treatment for other diseases like diabetes, as another means to get the poison into the masses.

Mass vaccination, Lipid nanoparticles, Annual flu vaccine, mRNA vaccines, RSV vaccines, Universal flu vaccine, Vaccine shedding, mRNA diabetes treatment





MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)

GOLDCO: https://link.goldco.com/djr (Get up to $10K in FREE Silver with your qualified account!)

Shedding Relief: https://www.airwaterhealing.com/ (Promo Code RUBY - 10% off and free shipping)

The Tower Garden: https://drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

Fall Asleep Fast and Stay Asleep: https://www.sleepbreakthrough.com/ruby

Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)

CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/





DR. JANE MERCH

https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/





PREPPER BUY LIST (I receive a small commission)





Solar Flashlights: https://amzn.to/40jfJfZ

Solar Oven: https://amzn.to/3LPoafp

Solar Powered Generator: https://amzn.to/42l0TYe

Propane Generator: https://amzn.to/3FxguKL

Rechargable Batteries: https://amzn.to/42jQ20P

Solar Battery Charger: https://amzn.to/42o0MeM

Food Dehydrator: https://amzn.to/3Ly6FA6

Emergency Survival Food (non-GMO): https://amzn.to/3lfOYdS

Zeolite Full Body Detox: https://amzn.to/3JoHsp3

Water Filtration: https://amzn.to/40ePSpJ

Water Purification: https://amzn.to/3yPvYWK

Swiss Army Knife: https://amzn.to/3TxxRAL

Multitool: https://amzn.to/3ll9xW4

Home First Aid Kit: https://amzn.to/3YWjjM3

Emergency Medical Kit: https://amzn.to/3YS5cax

Heirloom Seeds (Non-GMO): https://amzn.to/3Z2G94B

Faraday Pouches: https://amzn.to/3yJn0KB

Portable Toilet: https://amzn.to/3JOv0jC

Night Vision: https://amzn.to/3JqE6BN

Personal Protection Device: https://amzn.to/3ZO5Ebf

Safety Shelter: https://amzn.to/3yFvaDC

Two-Way Radio: https://amzn.to/3Jp5H6w

EMF Detector: https://amzn.to/40R2F2c

Camp Stove: https://amzn.to/3TrVdYt

Solar/Crank Radio: https://amzn.to/40iOKkM

The Bible: https://amzn.to/3z6fxWd

Cordage: https://amzn.to/3yKuaOy

Nebulizer: https://amzn.to/3LA0I5G





EQUIPMENT I USE





RE20 Microphone: https://amzn.to/3TkH3IJ

Shure Studio Mic: https://amzn.to/3ZUQK33

Studio Ring Light: https://amzn.to/42epnTb

Stage Make-Up LED Mirror: https://amzn.to/3ZVaS54

Studio Camera Lighting: https://amzn.to/42xIub5

Bell & Howell Flashlight: https://amzn.to/3FvEbTu

Rode Mic: https://amzn.to/40aXMAZ





BUSINESS PARTNERSHIP Inquiries: [email protected]