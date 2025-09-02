Who Really is Candice Owens ?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let's do a deep dive on Candice Owens. Too many out there being distractions to get us to look here but not there. Gatekeepers? I got inspired on this one by #AmazingPolly. I don't always agree on some of her opinions, but I do like her style of investigative research. Why is she supporting #Oracle? Anything changed yet?
The guy I was trying to remember was Kyle Howard Rittenhouse who was said to be age 17, shot three men in Kenosha, Wisconsin, two fatally, in August 2020, amid protests.
I do recommend to follow are Dr Jane Ruby, Todd Callender, INN(on the FoxHole dot app, LA Marzulli. I will recommend others when I think of any later.
NOTE: Please forgive my flawed flow; you can always drag to arrow forward to get through the time gaps. I'm still learning as I go with my video projects. I did just invest(borrowed) into a new mic and control arm. I don't know when I'll start live streaming here on Brighteon, but I will be commenting sometimes and maybe join in on live chats when Mike Adams(of Brighteon) does his live streaming. I like his far better than Rumble which is suspiciously a #honeypot imo.