Who Really is Candice Owens ?

Let's do a deep dive on Candice Owens. Too many out there being distractions to get us to look here but not there. Gatekeepers? I got inspired on this one by #AmazingPolly. I don't always agree on some of her opinions, but I do like her style of investigative research. Why is she supporting #Oracle? Anything changed yet?

The guy I was trying to remember was Kyle Howard Rittenhouse who was said to be age 17, shot three men in Kenosha, Wisconsin, two fatally, in August 2020, amid protests.

​

I do recommend to follow are Dr Jane Ruby, Todd Callender, INN(on the FoxHole dot app, LA Marzulli. I will recommend others when I think of any later.

NOTE: Please forgive my flawed flow; you can always drag to arrow forward to get through the time gaps. I'm still learning as I go with my video projects. I did just invest(borrowed) into a new mic and control arm. I don't know when I'll start live streaming here on Brighteon, but I will be commenting sometimes and maybe join in on live chats when Mike Adams(of Brighteon) does his live streaming. I like his far better than Rumble which is suspiciously a #honeypot imo.