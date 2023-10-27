BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
View of the Gaza Strip Now - from the Israeli Side of the Border
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
69 views • 10/27/2023

View of the Gaza Strip Now - from the Israeli Side of the Border

ADDING:  Two Israeli Officials have told Axios that the decision to Expand Ground Operations in the Gaza Strip was made last night by the Israeli War Cabinet alongside Prime Minister Netanyahu following reports from Diplomats that Hostage Negotiations in Qatar had reached a Stalemate.

AND

The Jordanian Foreign Minister confirmed the start of the IDF ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

-⚡️Explosions have been reported within the last hour near a U.S. Operations Base in Northeastern Syria close to the City of Al-Malikiyah.

⚡️There are reports of a powerful explosion at a US base near the al-Omar oil field in Deir ez-Zor province. The facility has been attacked before.-

White House National Security Council Press Secretary John Kirby: There are no “red lines” for Israel

-

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry has warned that Israel's ground operation in the Gaza Strip will result in a "humanitarian disaster of epic proportions for years to come."

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
