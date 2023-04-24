BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RUSSIAN Mobilizing of 400,000 New Soldiers as Military Spending Soars & Oil & Gas Income Crashes -- I DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU, BUT TO ME, THIS IS NOT RUSSIAN, BUT PURE UNADULTERATED GLOBALIST PROPAGANDA
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
14 views • 04/24/2023

RUSSIA is suffering from FALLING INCOME and RISING COSTS as the ongoing Sanctions reduce Oil & Gas sales and the country continues to invest heavily in the War in Ukraine. In this video I discuss the start of the next phase of MOBILIZATION, look at some of the promotional campaigns being used to RECRUIT new Soldiers and discuss the problems that Russia is now facing in terms of Funding & Reserves.

russiaww3ukraineglobalist propagandamilitary propaganda
