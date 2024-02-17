BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biblical end-time prophecies and warnings from God (part 4 of 5)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
134 views • 02/17/2024

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, February 10, 2024


This video presentation on God’s end-time prophecies, messages and warnings for our generation and for the next few years to come including:


1. God’s 144,000 sealed living saints in Revelation 14:4-5, 12; Revelation 15:2

2. God’s end time first angel’s message in Revelation 14:6-7

3. God’s end time second angel’s message in Revelation 14:8

4. God’s end time third angel’s message in Revelation 14:9-11


SUNday observance comes from Egyptian astrology! https://www.newadvent.org/cathen/14335a.htm


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected].

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuabible prophecyend timesrevelationson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godend time propheciesalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysrevelation 14father of lightsthe almightyfather of spiritsfaithful and true
Related videos
More from Brighteon
