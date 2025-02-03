Marco Rubio blasts USAID, now he's the 'acting administrator'

Rubio blasts USAID says he's acting administrator.





SoS Rubio, on USAID, the fed'l agency that provides humanitarian aid & funding for progs abroad. USAID will be merged into the State Depart & Rubio confirmed he is now acting admin'r.

Rubio is taking control of the U.S. Agency for Interference & Destabilization (USAID) as the Trump admin reevaluates it.

Trump will sign an exec order within 24 hrs to withdraw US from UN Human Rights Council & stop funding UNRWA for Palestine, Politico reported.





More about USAID:

USAID FUNNELED $15B into SYRIA to OVERTHROW ASSAD

“NGOs used to destabilize Syria. Pretending to help, but in reality, they work for foreign intelligence services.” - Bashar al-Assad (2018)





Over a decade, USAID, NED, & West backed NGOs played a central role in the Syrian war, financing opposition groups, manuf'g propaganda, & running intell ops under the cover of “humanitarian aid.” In 2024, after yrs of West backed subversion, sanctions, & military pressure, Assad was finally overthrown.





NGOs as a Weapon

USAID:

• Funneled $15+ billion into Syria while secretly funding opposition networks & anti-govt ops.

• Bankrolled the White Helmets, a group exposed for collaborating with al-Qaeda & staging propaganda videos to justify US intervention.

• Provided logistical support to opposition groups in exile, helping to create a US-backed shadow govt.





Nat'l Endowment for Democracy (NED) – “Civil Society” as a Cover for Destabilization:

• Financed Barada TV, opposition media outlet based in DC, to broadcast anti-Assad propaganda.



• Funded “pro-democracy” NGOs that later channeled resources to jihadist factions, including the Free Syrian Army (FSA).

• Supported exiled Syrian activists, preparing them to take power once Assad was removed.

Open Society Foundations (OSF) Soros in Syria:

• Pushed anti-Assad narratives in global media, portraying the war as a grassroots uprising rather than a Western-backed coup.



• Coordinated with US intell-backed groups to facilitate regime change efforts.

• Advocated for mass migration policies that pressured EU nations to accept millions of Syrian refugees—a crisis directly caused by the US backed war.

Assad's Efforts:

2014 – Expelled USAID-backed NGOs after exposing their financial ties to insurgents.

2016 – Revealed the White Helmets’ collaboration with jihadists, warning of West backed disinfo.

2018 – Publicly accused the UK Foreign Office & USAID of funding anti-govt propaganda ops.

2023 – Secured post-war reconstruction deals with Russia & China to minimize West influence.





Despite efforts, the US & its allies never abandoned their mission to overthrow Assad.

Syria was one of the most extensive USAID-backed regime change ops of the 21st century—and they succeeded.

And more:

While USAID being dissolved would be a positive, the current push is to merge it into the ST Depart, not to dissolve it entirely. New instruments of intern'l soft power have been in the works for a while.





Musk's X "The Everything App," Peter Thiel's Palantir, including the Palantir Foundation for Defense Policy & Inter'l Affairs, & Joe Lonsdale's OpenGov are gearing up to be the next generation of statecraft. Data-driven intell. & digital statecraft will become more prominent than the on-the-ground NGOs that USAID was notorious for.





X is replacing news media with its "citizen journalist" approach. Of course, those who fall in line with the technolibertarian agenda are boosted on the platform & those who dissent to this agenda have their accts suppressed, all while providing the illusion of "free speech." USAID always has been a major propaganda arm of the CIA, & X is well-equipped to fill their media role.





X Payments, has yet to launch but is set to soon, has the potential to fulfill the financial role that USAID had as well.





Coordination with X, which will collect unprecedented amounts of data, Palantir and OpenGov will run the data analytics & use it to come up with methods of statecraft & foreign policy previously unthinkable by intelligence orgs. Palantir has been making partnerships with foreign govts for years in preparation for this.





Example, Lithuania’s Pres Gitanas Nausėda welcomed a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies’ in 2023. “Developing new high technology oriented foreign investment opportunities as well as creating partnerships to co-create new techn'l products important for reg'l security is a win-win policy. Lithuania’s talented labor force & attractive business environment is our treasure we must further nurture," said Lithuanian Pres.



People suspected that USAID is a CIA front, & there's a standard playbook for dealing with this whereby the intelligence orgs will either build the same thing through the private sector or claim that it's being cut when they really are just merging it with a different part of the govt like the State Depart. What we are seeing take place now is a mix of both.