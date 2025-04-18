© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fake "debate" on Joe Rogan podcast reveals plan to control anti-Israel narrative
2
502 views • 5 months ago
Dave Smith/Doug Murray "debate" on Joe Rogan suggests hidden agenda | the all-female space flight psyop | RFK launches probe into skyrocketing autism rates | Judge reduces Carmelo Anthony bail from $1M to $250k, family says will use donations to buy new home | New cooperation among tariffed nations shows how Trump tariffs could collapse dollar | Germany demands audit of gold held by US Fed | Trump says he wants to deport US citizens | Mel Gibson ignites new 9/11 controversy | UK govt to develop AI pre-crime program | Judge Boasberg threatens contempt against Trump admin | 4Chan hack suggests Q was intelligence psyop
